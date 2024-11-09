Lusail International Circuit Launches F1-Themed Fan Activation Zones Across Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Lusail International Circuit (LIC) has announced the launch of F1-themed fan activation zones in two destinations: West Walk and Place Vendôme for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024.

The activities will conclude on November 30 and will take place from 12pm - 10pm on weekdays and from 12pm -11 pm on the weekends, offering an array of engaging activities for all ages.

PlaceVendôme Luxury Zone located near Gate 4 in the luxury area will feature a replica F1 car, providing fans with an ideal photo opportunity, from November 15 - November 23, to capture the excitement of the upcoming event. Visitors to this zone can also enjoy thrilling F1-themed performances, creating an immersive experience in the world of motorsport on weekends. The performances will take place at 7 pm and at 8pm from November 15 - November 16 and from November 22 - November 23.

PlaceVendôme Interactive Zone near Gate 1, will offer various games and activities designed to engage and entertain F1 enthusiasts of all ages. Guests will have the chance to enjoy interactive simulators, and reaction games, allowing them to feel like they're part of the action themselves. Enthusiasts will have an opportunity to win prizes and giveaways by participating in competitions.

At West Walk Interactive Zone enthusiasts can visit the outdoor activation zone, where they can enjoy similar F1-inspired games and experiences, similar to that of PlaceVendôme interactive zone in a lively, open-air environment. Enthusiasts will have an opportunity to win prizes and giveaways by participating in competitions at West Walk.

These activations are set to inspire and entertain fans across Doha, giving them a taste of the thrill and spectacle that awaits at the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024, set to take place at Lusail International Circuit.

