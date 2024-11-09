Hush! Beach Concerts X Yo~Ga Wellfest 2024 Kicks Off Today Awards Presentation For Short Video Competition 'Hush! 300 Seconds'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MACAU, November 9 - Jointly organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) and MGM and co-organized by the Municipal Affairs Bureau, the Marine and Water Bureau and the Macao Office, the“hush! Beach Concerts x Yo~ga Wellfest 2024” will kick off today (November 9) at Hac Sa Beach and the award ceremony for the short competition 'hush! 300 Seconds' will also be held on the same day. A two-day marathon and yoga event, featuring over 30 renown and yoga instructors from Asia and nearly 60 bands, musicians and artists from both local and international scenes, will offer a spectacular array of yoga sessions and musical performances.

The award ceremony for the short video competition 'hush! 300 Seconds' will take place at the Hot Wave stage at Hac Sa Beach on 9 November. The competition is aimed at showing the various possibilities of boundless music by encouraging the public to share short music videos on social media. There are seven major awards which are sponsored by MGM MACAU, Air Macau, BNU, Tai Fung Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC Macao) and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC). At the ceremony, the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Ms. Leong Wai Man, will also present a certificate of appreciation to the supporting organizations and the Vice-President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Mr. Cheang Kai Ming, will present the 'Music Plus JAM Award'. The Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing of MGM, Ms. Catarina Lio, will present the 'Music in Sports Award', Mr. Ieong Kim Man, BNU Executive Director, will present the 'Most Enthusiastic Award' and 'Most Popular Award', Mr. Chan Chun Man, General Manager of the Personal Banking Department of Tai Fung Bank will present the 'Passion plus SUN Award' and Mr. Ng Cheng Wa, Lynch, Assistant General Manager-Card Business Department of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Macao) Limited will present the 'Creativity plus FUN Award' and the 'Participation Spirit Award' will be presented by Mr. Nelson Wai, Head of the Retail Lending Division of OCBC Bank (Macao) Limited.

The 'hush! Beach Concerts' features the Hot Wave, Music Chill and hush! Kids! stages, where nearly 60 music bands, musicians and art practitioners from Macao and other regions gather together to give impressive performances and they include singer-songwriter 9m88 from Taipei, music band by Canadian guitar player Jay Leonard J and Macao musician Jun Kung, guitar master Tomo Fujita, the new generation rock band NeonGarden from Chongqing and the emerging music band Lola Amour from Philippines, amongst others. This year, jam sessions for improvisational jazz and blues will be introduced for the first time, allowing the public to enjoy the fun of performing on stage.

The Yo~ga Wellfest 2024 will feature a Wellfest stage, Ocean Yoga and Fit District stage, where over 30 renowned fitness and yoga instructors from Asia will give guidance on workouts of a range of intensities and categories, including SUP yoga, gong bath and vigorous dance courses, leading participants to explore the infinite possibilities of their body, mind and soul. Acclaimed yoga instructor Coffee Lam, popular sports influencer Emi Wong, Zumba master J-Lin from Taiwan, yoga instructor JYAN from Singapore and dance instructor Gun Gun from Thailand, will bring a variety of high-level courses on the beach stages.

During the main event, there will be a hush! Bazaar at Hac Sa Beach, featuring over 20 food stalls and local cultural and creative brands. This year, the event also features a new physical and mental experience zone, providing a range of nourishing activities such as music massages, divination and face painting, amongst others. Meanwhile, there will be a DJ party with interactive music installations for children, a hush! Kids! Yo~ga Playground that integrates children's music and workout sessions, four art installations created by local artists also at Hac Sa Beach. The sessions on November 10 will be complemented with a music parade for families and the 'Music at Your Fingertips' experimental space presented by Portuguese musician Noiserv, allowing the public to have sensory experiences and entertainment.

The“hush! Beach Concerts x Yo~ga Wellfest 2024” is supported by Air Macau, MC Sportswear & Uniform Ltd., Tai Fung Bank, ICBC Macau, BNU, OCBC Bank Macau, Macau Coca-Cola Beverage Co., Ltd., Bevtech Limited and Monster Energy. Admission to the“hush! Beach Concerts” is free. Tickets for“Yo~ga Wellfest 2024” are on sale on the MGM official website, at the MGM box office or through the GoGoGoat mobile application, priced at MOP60, MOP240 and MOP360.

For more information, please visit the hush! website at , its official Instagram account“hushfullmusic”,“IC Art” page on Facebook, or WeChat account“IC_Art_Macao”; as well as the MGM website at , its official Instagram account“mgmartandentertainment”,“MGM” page on Facebook and WeChat account“MGM”.

