China`s Xi congratulates Trump on election victory

(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended his congratulations to US President-elect Donald following his election victory, urging the two nations to focus on cooperation rather than confrontation, Xinhua reported on Thursday. While Trump pledged to bring an end to wars and usher in a new era of prosperity for the US in his victory speech, concerns have already surfaced about the potential for a renewed trade conflict with China, reminiscent of the tensions during Trump’s first term.



In his message to Trump, Xi emphasized that history shows both the US and China benefit from cooperation, while confrontation leads to losses for both sides. Although reports initially indicated a phone call between Xi and Trump, Chinese officials later clarified that the congratulations were delivered through a written message.



Xi reiterated that a stable and sustainable US-China relationship is in the best interests of both countries, as well as the global community. He expressed hope that the two nations would respect each other, enhance dialogue, and peacefully resolve their differences.



Trump had previously promised to impose tariffs on Chinese goods during his campaign, and his administration had already ramped up protectionist measures under outgoing President Joe Biden, including tariff hikes on Chinese electric vehicles and semiconductors in September. World leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, have also congratulated Trump on his victory.



MENAFN09112024000045015687ID1108868118