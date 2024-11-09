Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Cambodia On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent a cable of congratulations on Saturday to King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia, on his country's national day. In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished the King long-lasting health, and Cambodia further progress and prosperity. (pick up previous) aa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.