Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Cambodia On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Saturday to King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia, on his country's national day.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished the King long-lasting health, and Cambodia further progress and prosperity. (pick up previous)
