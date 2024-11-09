Blinken: US Supports Bringing End To Gaza War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (KUNA) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated his country's support for bringing an end to the war in Gaza, securing the release of all hostages, and increasing humanitarian assistance to civilians.

During a phone call with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Blinken affirmed the importance of the need to work towards a in Lebanon that allows citizens on both sides of the Blue Line to safely return to their homes, said State Department in a statement late Friday.

The current US administration still has a little over two months to take any diplomatic action in the Middle East that would end the massive human suffering caused by the Israeli occupation in Gaza and Lebanon. (end)

asj









MENAFN09112024000071011013ID1108867595