We've Not Changed Our Brand Of Cricket: Suryakumar Backs Attacking Intent After T20I Win Vs SA

Durban, Nov 9 (IANS) India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav backed the team's attacking intent adding that they have not changed their 'brand of in the last 3-4 series' after the 61-run win over South Africa in the first T20I here on Friday.

Sanju Samson's blistering 107 off 50 balls laced with 10 sixes and seven fours set the tone of India's ultra-aggressive innings at Kingsmead. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar scored 33 off 18 balls and 21 off 17 balls respectively, to cash in the momentum staged by Samson as India posted 202/8.

In reply, South Africa were restricted to 141/10 in 17.5 overs as India spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi scalped three wickets each to guide them to a comfortable 61-run win.

"We have not changed our brand of cricket in the last 3-4 series, very happy with the win," the Indian captain said.

Suryakumar lauded the audacious approach taken by Samson on the road to his second consecutive T20I century and said it showed the wicketkeeper-batter's on-field character.

"The amount of hard work he has put in over the last few years, doing the boring work, he is eating the fruits of that. He was in the 90s but still he was looking for a boundary, playing for the team which shows the character of the man and that's what we look for," he said.

On using spinners in the powerplay and middle overs, Suryakumar said, "That was the plan, we were looking for the crucial wickets of Klaasen and Miller and the way they (spinners) delivered, it was incredible."

"As I said already at the toss and the PC, boys have made my job easier, I don't need to carry any baggage, the way they have been showing that fearless attitude, the boys are enjoying themselves on and off the field, which makes my job easier. The brand of cricket we play, even though we lose a few wickets, we want to play without fear. It's a T20 game, we know we have 20 overs but if you can score 200 in 17 overs, why not," he added.