Trinidad Procures Four Modern Mobile Scanners

PORT–OF–SPAIN, Trinidad – The of finance announced the arrival of the first two high/medium mobile X-ray scanners in Trinidad on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

In January 2024, the of finance signed a contract with Canadian-based Sectus Technologies for the purchase of four high/medium mobile X-ray scanners to be used for inspection of both imports and exports. These scanners, which were built in and shipped from Paris, France, allow trained operators to view the contents of loaded trucks, containers and vehicles.

“Its high-performance imagining is expected to play a significant role in improving national security by enhancing the capabilities of the Customs and Excise Division in detecting a wide range of contraband items including weapons,” the ministry of finance said in a press release.“Since the scanners use high/medium-energy X-ray to penetrate materials, they can see through walls, containers, or vehicle parts to identify hidden objects that would otherwise be difficult to detect. In addition, the scanners will assist the Customs and Excise Division to more quickly and efficiently scan and inspect vehicles, trucks, or shipping containers which would limit the need to unload or manually inspect items, thereby increasing throughput while still maintaining high security.”

The two scanners that are currently in-country will be strategically deployed at the Port of Port-of-Spain and the Port of Point Lisas following a 2-3 week commissioning period which would involve, site acceptance testing and training.

“The other two scanners have been shipped and are expected to arrive in the country by November 24, 2024. The procurement of the four scanners cost US$12 million and includes maintenance and technician training for Customs and Excise personnel,” the ministry of finance said.

