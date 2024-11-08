عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Annual Shareholder Meeting


11/8/2024 9:30:45 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Houston, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of Silver Star Properties REIT, Inc. ("Silver Star" or the "Company"), a self-managed Real estate investment trust currently repositioning into the self-storage asset class, intends to, present to the Board of Directors, a request to call an annual meeting of stockholders as required under the bylaws of the Company in the month of August, 2025. All stockholders will be notified in satisfaction of the requirements of the bylaws and Maryland statutory provisions.

SOURCE Silver Star Properties REIT

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN08112024003732001241ID1108867341


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search