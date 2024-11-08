Annual Shareholder Meeting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Houston, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of Silver Star Properties REIT, ("Silver Star" or the "Company"), a self-managed trust currently repositioning into the self-storage asset class, intends to, present to the Board of Directors, a request to call an annual meeting of stockholders as required under the bylaws of the Company in the month of August, 2025. All stockholders will be notified in satisfaction of the requirements of the bylaws and Maryland statutory provisions.

SOURCE Silver Star Properties REIT

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED