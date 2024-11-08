Annual Shareholder Meeting
Date
11/8/2024 9:30:45 PM
Houston, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of Silver Star Properties REIT, Inc. ("Silver Star" or the "Company"), a self-managed Real estate investment trust currently repositioning into the self-storage asset class, intends to, present to the Board of Directors, a request to call an annual meeting of stockholders as required under the bylaws of the Company in the month of August, 2025. All stockholders will be notified in satisfaction of the requirements of the bylaws and Maryland statutory provisions.
SOURCE Silver Star Properties REIT
MENAFN08112024003732001241ID1108867341
