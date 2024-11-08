PM Shmyhal Inspects Energy Facilities In Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of his working visit to Odesa region, Prime Denys Shmyhal inspected the operation of various facilities, including a thermal power generation site.

This was reported by the Prime Minister on Telegram , as conveyed by Ukrinform.

"Today in Odesa region, we inspected the functioning of energy facilities. I received updates on the installation of the third level of engineering protection and the associated funding needs. We also coordinated the project implementation timelines. Additionally, we visited a thermal generation facility and discussed its modernization and operation for the upcoming winter season," Shmyhal wrote.

He reminded that the government has allocated billions of UAH this year for the restoration and protection of the energy system.

"We must navigate this winter confidently and stably. This requires close coordination between the government and local authorities. Clear tasks and responsibilities have been set for all heads of regional military administrations," the Prime Minister added.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, along with Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, visited Lyceum No. 125 in Odesa to coordinate efforts in addressing the aftermath of a recent Russian attack.