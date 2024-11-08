عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israeli Warplanes Attack Military Sites N. Syria


11/8/2024 7:09:30 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- A number of Syrian servicemen were wounded late Friday night when the Israeli Occupation air force attacked their sites in Aleppo and Idleb, north Syria.
The air attacks, launched nearly 00:45 local time, left some material damage, a military source told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) without giving figures. (end)
amn



MENAFN08112024000071011013ID1108867047


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search