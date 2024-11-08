Israeli Warplanes Attack Military Sites N. Syria

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- A number of Syrian servicemen were wounded late Friday night when the Israeli air force attacked their sites in Aleppo and Idleb, north Syria. The air attacks, launched nearly 00:45 local time, left some material damage, a military source told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) without giving figures. (end) amn

