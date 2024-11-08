SCDC ANNOUNCES CONTRACTUAL AGREEMENT WITH BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP ON ITS UPCOMING PROJECTS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SCDC announces a new contractual agreement with Bowman Consulting Group, a highly regarded engineering firm specializing in facility optimization. Through this professional engagement, Bowman will support SCDC's internal architects, engineers, and executives across its subsidiaries through their civil engineering acumen. Bowman's extensive facility management experience will enhance SCDC's abilities in terms of management, sustainable solutions, and strategic planning.Bowman Consulting Group is a professional services firm that provides engineering solutions to clients who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. Their services include:planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, survey, land procurement, and technical services. Bowman Consulting Group has grown from a small business to a company with over 2,000 employees and more than 90 offices across the United States. In 2021, Bowman Consulting Group completed its initial public offering (IPO) and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol BWMN.Bowman Consulting Group has achieved several notable milestones that highlight its leadership in civil engineering. These accolades include recognition as a Top 500 ENR Design Firm and a Top 100 Green Building Design Firm. Bowman is also ranked among the Top 100 Pure Designers and has received the Award of Excellence from the local builders association, a distinction granted by esteemed professionals in the building industry."Bowman is excited to begin a long-term collaboration with SCDC, bringing our civil engineering expertise to support their commitment to safe, high-quality developments built to last. We're proud to work alongside a team that shares our vision of building better, more accessible communities. - Julio Mosqueda, team lead, - BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD.“We are extremely pleased to add Bowman's team of experts to our internal teams to produce superior community infrastructure for all SCDC projects. Bowman represents the highest level of civil engineering expertise, and we are honored to have them collaborating with us.” – Odell Abdur-Raheem – S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp.This contractual partnership between SCDC and Bowman Consulting Group represents an exciting step forward. Both companies are dedicated to providing efficiency and sustainability into well-integrated communities. Together, they are prepared to meet evolving client demands through advanced strategies and cutting-edge building management solutions.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpS.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit .All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

Rachel Kay

S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp

+ +1 281-863-9929

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.