REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM RANKED AMONG BEST LAWYERS' 2025 BEST LAW FIRMS
Date
11/8/2024
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique Los Angeles law firm
Reuben Raucher & Blum announced its inclusion in Best Lawyers' 2025 list of "Best Law Firms," a distinction reserved for firms demonstrating a consistent commitment to legal excellence and high standards of client service. This annual list, compiled by Best Lawyers®, highlights top-performing firms across the United States.
"This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to achieving exceptional outcomes for our clients," said Tim Reuben , Managing Principal at Reuben Raucher & Blum. "We are honored to be included among the nation's top law firms."
Being included in the 2025 edition of Best Lawyers - Best Law Firms reaffirms Reuben Raucher & Blum's dedication to providing outstanding legal representation across various practice areas, including family law, business litigation, and complex civil matters. Known for its client-focused approach and strategic advocacy, the firm has earned the trust and respect of clients throughout California.
Reuben
Raucher & Blum's recent client wins showcase the depth of the firm's legal expertise. In a significant family law victory, Partners Tim Reuben and Stephanie Blum successfully reversed a trial court's orders regarding child support, attorney's fees, and discovery sanctions, securing a favorable settlement and additional fee awards for their client. In the realm of business litigation, Tim Reuben achieved a complete win in The Peonies Shop LLC
v. Trading Capital Corporation, where he obtained an injunction that eliminated a competitor's business for trademark infringement, along with the right to seek $20,000 per violation and attorneys' fees. Additionally, Partner Steve Raucher defended a private behavioral health hospital against a $3 million PAGA claim, with the Court of Appeal upholding the trial court's dismissal of the case, thus protecting the hospital from substantial financial exposure.
REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM has earned widespread recognition as a boutique litigation and family law firm representing a broad spectrum of clients. The firm has an outstanding track record in resolving complex disputes for its clients through mediation and other settlement methods, but also has obtained multi-million dollar results, as well as total vindication and recovery of attorney's fees when representing the defense.
