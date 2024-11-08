Your Brand Voice Drives Winning Campaign For Cocoa Beach City Commission

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bryan Bruce - Founder of Your Brand VoiceORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a resounding victory, Tim Tumulty has secured a seat on the Cocoa Beach City Commission, earning over 60% of the vote with a fully digital, organic campaign led by Your Brand Voice (YBV). The Orlando-based digital marketing agency designed a strategic, multi-channel campaign that centered on an engaging, data-driven approach without spending a single dollar on traditional advertising.YBV's comprehensive political candidate marketing strategy leveraged the power of an optimized website, compelling video content, targeted email and text campaigns, and partnerships with local networks, culminating in a decisive win for Tumulty and showcasing the effectiveness of YBV's digital-first approach to political campaigns.Campaign Strategy Highlights :1. World-Class Campaign Website:YBV developed a mobile-friendly, professional website to act as the campaign's digital headquarters, providing voters with easy access to Tim's story, policy details, and ways to support. In today's digital landscape, a strong social presence is essential, and a well-crafted website is the foundation for that presence. The site was purposefully designed to be shareable, readable, and highly accessible, connecting all the dots of the campaign.2. Multi-Format Video Content for Social Reach:Recognizing that mobile devices dominate content consumption, YBV created videos in both vertical and horizontal formats. The vertical videos were optimized for platforms like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts, while the horizontal formats offered a polished look suitable for larger screens. This dual approach ensured that Tim's message reached audiences effectively across devices and platforms.3. Direct Voter Engagement via Email and Text Campaigns:Utilizing targeted voter data for the Cocoa Beach area, YBV executed a series of personalized email and text message campaigns, delivering video content directly to the community. Instead of a hard-sell approach, the campaign's messaging was crafted to introduce Tim authentically, allowing voters to get to know him in a genuine way. This strategy fostered trust and engagement, making Tim's message resonate on a personal level.4. Local Network Partnerships for Amplified Reach:To enhance organic reach, YBV strategically partnered with prominent local networks, including the“I Love Cocoa Beach” page and the Cocoa Beach Local Group, each with over 40,000 followers. By sharing videos on these channels, YBV was able to gain rapid traction, helping Tim's content to reach a wide audience and encouraging voter recall ahead of the election.Results:The combination of shareable content, direct engagement, and local partnerships led to remarkable voter turnout, with Tim Tumulty ultimately winning over 60% of the vote. Notably, the campaign's organic approach meant that no funds were allocated to traditional digital advertising.For more information about Your Brand Voice and how we help amplify brands and campaigns, visit .About Your Brand VoiceYour Brand Voice (YBV) is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Orlando, Florida, specializing in integrated digital strategies that amplify brands and campaigns. With over 30 years of marketing expertise, YBV offers a suite of services, including marketing automation, website development, intelligent email marketing, reputation management, social media management, video marketing, and brand management. Known for its data-driven approach, YBV helps clients build strong online presences, drive engagement, and achieve measurable results. Learn more about how Your Brand Voice empowers businesses and campaigns to succeed at .

