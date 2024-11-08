PM Modi Visits Advani's Residence To Wish Him On Birthday, Shares Special Moment

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi visited the residence of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani on Friday to wish him on his birthday. PM Modi also shared a photo from the visit on social media.

In the photo, PM Modi can be seen presenting a bouquet to Advani while also inquiring about his well-being. Sharing the picture on the social X, PM Modi wrote, "I visited Advani Ji's residence to extend my birthday wishes."

The photo quickly went on social media, with users offering various reactions, expressing respect for the veteran BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister.

Earlier, PM Modi had also posted birthday greetings for Advani on X. In his post, he wrote, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to Lal Krishna Advani Ji. This year's birthday is even more special as he has been honoured with the 'Bharat Ratna' for his service to the nation. He is one of the most respected leaders of our country, who has dedicated his life to India's development. His wisdom and understanding have always been revered. I have had the privilege of receiving his guidance over the years. I wish him good health and a long life."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited the residence of Bharat Ratna LK Advani to wish him on his birthday. He posted on X, "On the occasion of the birthday of revered Advani Ji, I visited his home to convey my wishes and blessings. I pray to God for his long life and good health."

BJP National President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda also visited the home of senior leader Lal Krishna Advani to extend birthday greetings. He shared a photo on X, writing, "I visited the residence of senior leader and former Deputy Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna Lal Krishna Advani Ji, to convey my heartfelt birthday wishes and receive his blessings. I pray to God for his good health and long life."

Lal Krishna Advani, the Bharat Ratna awardee and senior BJP leader, turned 97 on Friday. He served as the Deputy Prime Minister of India from 2002 to 2004 in the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.