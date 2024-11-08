Betty Laurent Photography Wins Three New Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PRINCEVILLE, HI, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Betty Laurent has won three new awards for her recent photographs. The award-winning fine arts photographer and owner of Betty Laurent Photography focuses on maternity and newborn photography.

All three of these recent awards are for her newborn photography. She received two WPE Silver Awards – one each for her photos titled Dreamy Blue and Deep Love. In addition, Betty earned an IPA Award honorable mention for her Ohana photo.

“I'm honored to receive these prestigious awards,” said Betty Laurent.“I take pride in curating a photography experience that celebrates the joys experienced by parents who have a newborn baby, and I work hard to capture the beauty in all my subjects. Earning these awards for my work validates the efforts I've made honing my craft over the years and provides additional affirmation that my clients are receiving the excellent photos they deserve.”

The International Photography Awards (IPA) and WPE Awards are both prestigious international competitions, featuring the work of some of the best photographers around the world.

The IPA Awards recognize photographers in eleven professional categories. Betty's Ohana photo earned honorable mention in the People Newborn/Baby category. The WPE is an organization founded by professional photographers and bestows awards in a variety of categories. Both of Betty's WPE Silver Awards were received in the Newborn category.

Throughout her career, Betty Laurent has received numerous awards for her work. She's been honored by both the WPE and IPA several times. In addition, she's won awards from other prestigious photography competitions, including the Wedding & Portrait Photographers International (WPPI), Portrait Masters and the National Association of Professional Child Photographers (NAPCP).

Betty Laurent Photography is located on the island of Kauai in Hawaii. You can view her portfolio to see examples of her award-winning newborn photography.

About Betty Laurent Photography

Betty Laurent is an international award-winning fine art photographer specializing in maternity, baby moon, newborns and babies. She holds 4 NAPCP master photographer certificates in photography and is an associate photographer with The Portrait Masters. She is an accredited APNPI professional newborn photographer and holds a certificate in newborn safety with Kelly Brown with extensive training in newborn posing. Her studio is located on the North Shore of Kauai.

