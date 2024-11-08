AI4CES Launches AI Publishing Formula Course

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI Publishing Formula created by USA Today Bestselling Authors Jamie Culican and Melle Melkumian

A Complete Publishing Solution for Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AI4CES proudly announces the exclusive beta release of the AI Publishing Formula Course, a comprehensive program that empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners to achieve their dreams of writing, publishing, and marketing their own book. With 182 lessons (and growing daily), the course is available now for a limited-time lifetime access rate, featuring all AI4CES books, including the AI Author's Advantage series, The Accelerated AI Author series, Holistic AI series, and the AI4 series.Developed by AI4CES CEO Jamie Culican and CMO Melle Melkumian, the AI Publishing Formula Course brings together everything business owners need to successfully write and publish a book that enhances their brand, reaches new audiences, and establishes them as industry thought leaders. From content creation to brand storytelling and advanced AI-driven marketing techniques, this course is designed to make book publishing accessible and achievable for any business owner.“Many entrepreneurs have incredible stories and insights to share, but the complexity of writing and publishing holds them back,” said Jamie Culican, CEO of AI4CES.“Our AI Publishing Formula Course provides a clear path to overcome these challenges, offering hands-on guidance in every stage of the journey with the power of AI. And with access to our complete library of AI4CES books, participants gain invaluable resources to deepen their understanding and amplify their success.”Course Highlights:Extensive Curriculum: With 182 lessons and ongoing updates, the course provides everything needed to write, edit, publish, and promote a book that aligns with business and brand goals.In-Depth Content Creation: Leverage AI-driven techniques for efficient content generation, writing flow, and editing support, designed to simplify and enhance the writing process.Comprehensive AI4CES Book Access: Includes the AI Author's Advantage series, The Accelerated AI Author series, Holistic AI series, and the AI4 series, offering essential insights into AI's role in writing, publishing, and business growth.Marketing & Publishing Guidance: Master AI-supported strategies to publish and promote your book effectively, expanding brand reach and connecting with your ideal audience.Limited-Time Beta AccessDuring the four-day launch retreat, lifetime access to the AI Publishing Formula Course is available at a special beta rate. This exclusive offer will expire at the end of the retreat, after which the course will be offered at its full price.About AI4CESAI4CES is dedicated to empowering small businesses, entrepreneurs, and educators by providing innovative, accessible resources that harness AI's potential. With practical courses and in-depth books, AI4CES helps clients grow their brands, optimize content creation, and achieve lasting success.

Melle Melkumian

AI4CES

+1 310-463-2328

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.