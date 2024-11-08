(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitor Profile: Julius Baer 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of Julius Baer's wealth management operations. It offers insights into the company's strategy and performance, including key data on assets under management. Customer targeting and service propositions are covered, as are product innovation and marketing activities.

Headquartered in Zurich, Julius Baer is a Swiss private bank that provides clients with a range of wealth management services. All private banking activities are listed under Julius Baer Group Ltd. Julius Baer has a global presence, but Europe remains its largest market. It has a presence across 12 countries in the region, including its home market Switzerland. The bank is focusing on growth in Asia-Pacific, Brazil, and the Middle East by hiring additional relationship managers and M&A deals

Julius Baer is focusing on offering digital asset services to its HNW clients. The bank continues to launch new products for its clients, while its Launchpad innovation hub in Singapore develops generative AI solutions by leveraging pretrained large language models.

The group commenced its new strategic cycle for 2023-25 based on three pillars: Focus, Scale, and Innovate. It aims to achieve an adjusted cost/income ratio of less than 64% by 2025. Julius Baer exited its private debt business in 2024 due to substantial losses from loans to the bankrupt Signa Group. The bank's operating revenues experienced a sharp 15.9% decline in 2023, its worst performance in over a decade.

