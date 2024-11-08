Play Reimagined Consumer Report 2024: New Revenue Streams For Toy Companies - New Business Models, Digitalisation Of Play, Experiential Play

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Play Reimagined: New Revenue Streams for Toy Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Play Reimagined: New Revenue Streams for Toy Companies global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the Toys and Games at an international level.

Toy manufacturers must embrace digital transformation and innovation business models to capture new revenue streams as growth of traditional toys slows down after the highs during the pandemic. Leading companies can continue to grow in their respective categories within traditional toys while unlocking additional revenue growth.

It looks at both global and regional level performances as well as providing category and channel analysis. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the industry, new product developments as well as future trends and prospects.

Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?



Get a detailed picture of the Toys and Games market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

INTRODUCTION



introduction

New business models

Digitalisation of play

Experiential Play

conclusion Conclusion

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900