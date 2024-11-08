At Maharshtra Rally, PM Modi Attacks INDIA Bloc For J&K Assembly Resolution On Article 370

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi on November 8 addressed a rally in Maharashtra's Dhule where he criticised the and INDI alliance for their actions in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly regarding the restoration of Article 370.

While addressing the public rally , PM Modi said,“As soon as Congress and INDI alliance got the chance to form in J&K, they started with their conspiracies against Kashmir... Two days ago, they passed a in the J&K legislative assembly to restore Article 370...”

1. During Prime Minister' s address, he said, "Congress' agenda is to create a rift between all the tribal communities of the country... When Congress tried this conspiracy with religious groups, it led to the partition of the country. Now Congress is inciting SC, ST, and OBC categories against each other. There can be no bigger conspiracy for India... You will stay strong as long as you stay united... 'Ek hai toh safe hai'."

2. The Prime Minister also spoke about the opposition trying to stop Majhi Ladki Bahan Yojana. He said,“Congress ecosystem members have reached the courts against this scheme. They want to discontinue this scheme as soon as they come to power... Every woman needs to be aware of the MVA. They cannot see women getting empowered. The whole state and the country are seeing how MVA people have resorted to using abusive language against women...”

3. He added,“... It is very important to empower our women and make their lives easier for a 'Viksit Maharashtra' and Viksit Bharat. The society progresses rapidly when women progress... I have removed all hurdles for the empowerment of women... Maharashtra's Mahayuti government is furthering the vision of the Central government...”

4. Coming back to J&K new , the ruckus started after Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary tabled a resolution urging the restoration of the erstwhile state's special status. He said, "This Legislative Assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal."

5. Then on November 7, Engineer Rashid's brother and MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh also displayed a banner on Article 370.

6. Article 370 was scrapped in August 2019 and previously granted theersthile state a special constitutional autonomy.

7. Today, i.e. on November 8, at least 15 BJP members, including Langate MLA Sheikh Khurshid, were marshalled out of the J&K Assembly as they attempted to protest in the well of the House. Soon after the speaker evicted the leaders, 11 other BJP MLAs walked out of the House in protest.

8. BJP Mahila Morcha also held a protest against resolution of restoring Article 370 in J&K.

9. While speaking to reporters, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said,“The House functioned properly today. Some people had tried to take the law into their hands and we took action as per the rules...The House has been adjourned till 2.30pm. When the House proceedings resume, I will give a chance to the members to speak again....Special status is part of Article 370...”

10. BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh hit out at the National Conference (NC) over the resolution demanding the restoration of Article 370, terming it as "illegal and unconstitutional." "The resolution brought by National Conference in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is illegal, unconstitutional, against the constitutional and democratic traditions. Articles 370 and 35A were abrogated by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the biggest panchayat of India, on 5th August 2019, and the Supreme Court of the country put its stamp on its end," Tarun Chugh told ANI.

