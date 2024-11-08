Kuwait Calls For Protecting Journalists In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait called on the international community to take serious measures to protect journalists in Gaza, as they are being attacked by Israeli force.

The remarks came during a speech of the Kuwaiti Permanent Mission to the UN, performed by Attache Mubarak Al-Qamis at the meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York late Thursday.

The continuous on journalists in the Gaza Strip are a violation of the Palestinian people's right to reach out to the world and show their suffering at the hands of the Israeli occupation force, said Al-Qamis.

He affirmed the need to protect journalists against such violations, to ensure a transparent and truthful covering of the war on Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti diplomat underlined Kuwait's support for the UN's initiatives on enhancing media transparency and preventing the spread of misleading information.

Kuwait has launched a strategy to develop media freedom, enhance transparency, support digitalization and boost the quality of the media field in the country, said Al-Qamis. (end)

hss









MENAFN08112024000071011013ID1108864645