Expansion Of The Construction Industry: A Key Driver Transforming The Nano Drones Market 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nano Drones Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Nano Drones Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company 's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The nano drones market is on an exponential growth trajectory, expected to rise from $1.68 billion in 2023 to $2.2 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 30.4%. Key drivers include the need for disaster management and surveillance, the integration of AI and automation, affordability, commercial applications, and ongoing R&D.

How Much Will the Global Nano Drones Market Grow, and What Is the Predicted Annual Growth Rate?

The market is expected to experience exponential growth, projected to reach $6.37 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 30.5%. This growth is driven by security and surveillance needs, miniaturization of components, advancements in AI and automation, and increasing commercial applications. Key trends include delivery services, personal and recreational use, education, entertainment, and disaster response applications.

Explore the Full Scope of the Global Nano Drones Market with an In-Depth Sample Report:

sample?id=5318&type=smp

What Are The Top Drivers Contributing To The Growth Of The Nano Drones Market?

The booming construction industry is expected to enhance the nano-drone market. The construction sector involves various activities related to planning, designing, developing, constructing, and maintaining physical infrastructure, including buildings, roads, and utilities. Nano drones are utilized in construction for efficient aerial surveillance and inspections, enabling quick and detailed monitoring of sites, improving safety, and streamlining project management. A report from the Office for National Statistics revealed that the construction sector experienced a historic annual growth rate of 12.7% in 2021, with a 2.0% increase in monthly construction output in December 2021. Therefore, the expanding construction industry is driving the nano-drone market.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

report/nano-drones-global-market-report

Which Companies Are Leading Growth in the Nano Drones Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Safran SA, Science Applications International Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Smiths Group plc, Bruker Corporation, FLIR Systems Inc., OSI Systems Inc., NUCTECH Company Ltd., Chemring Group plc, Rapiscan Security Products Inc., Bowers & Wilkins Co, L-3 Security And Detection Systems Inc., Garrett Electronics Inc., Morpho Detection Inc., Implant Sciences Corporation, Astrophysics Inc., Autoclear LLC, NABCO Systems LLC, CEIA USA Ltd., Aventura Technologies Inc., Detecta Chem Inc., Viken Detection, Kromek Group plc, Scanna MSC Ltd., Kapri Corp, CDex Inc., Argo Security SRL, Klipper Enterprises

What Are the Key Trends Defining the Nano Drones Market Size ?

The nano-drone market is witnessing strategic partnerships aimed at developing nanomaterial components for drones. In August 2023, Carborundum Universal Ltd. partnered with ideaForge Technology Ltd. to leverage nanomaterials for drone construction. This collaboration aims to create smaller, lighter, and stronger aerial vehicles, enhancing structural components with graphene-reinforced polymers while supporting the 'Make in India' initiative.

Global Nano Drones Market Segmentation

The nano drones market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Fixed Wing Nano Drones, Rotor Nano Drones, Flapping Wing Nano Drones, Others

2) By Payload: Camera, Control Systems, Tracking Systems, Others

3) By End User: Consumer, Military Or Law Enforcement, Others

Geographical Highlights: North America Leading Nano Drones Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Nano Drones Market Overview: Definition and Scope

Nano drones are miniature drones designed for easy handling and navigation, made lightweight and portable with small rotors and motors.

The Nano Drones Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Nano Drones Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Nano Drones Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into nano drones market size, nano drones market drivers and trends, nano drones market major players, nano drones competitors' revenues, nano drones market positioning, and nano drones market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Nanophotonics Global Market Report 2024

report/nanophotonics-global-market-report

Drone Package Delivery Global Market Report 2024

report/drone-package-delivery-global-market-report

Drone Software Global Market Report 2024

report/drone-software-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.