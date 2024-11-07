No Bilateral Agreement Could Be Signed With Hungary Without Clause On NATO - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will not be able to conclude a bilateral agreement with Hungary without a separate clause regarding NATO.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a press after he took part in the summit of the European Community, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Support for Ukraine in the EU is important for us, and Hungary's support for Ukraine in is important. The document currently does not lay down Hungary's support for Ukraine in NATO. And since there is no such thing, this document has not been signed," Zelensky said.

He noted that the bilateral deal contains not only what a particular side wants, but also what is important for the security of the present and future.

According to the president, Ukraine is interested in close and friendly relations with Hungary.

"Ukraine supports that there is such a beautiful country in the European Union as Hungary, that you are in NATO, that you survived the pressure of the Soviet Union historically, and a lot of things happened, there were victims, etc.," the president said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said a bilateral agreement is being drafted with Hungary, part of which is the issue of security, namely Ukraine's accession to NATO.