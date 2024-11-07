عربي


Qatar Central Bank Cuts Interest Rate By 30 Basis Points


11/7/2024 7:09:50 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Qatar Central bank (QCB) decided on Thursday to bring down the deposit rate and the lending rate by 30 basis points to 4.90 percent and 5.40 percent, respectively.
It also reduced the repurchase rate by 30 percent to 5.15 percent, Qatar news agency reported, citing a QCB statement.
The decision, effective as of Sunday, is based on assessment by the Bank's monetary committee of the status quo of the monetary policy and the outlook of the national economy, the statement
