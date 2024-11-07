Inventionhome® Inventor Creates Specialized Pipe Wrench With A Pivoting Handle To Produce Significant Force When Swung

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Justin S. of Woodstock, VA is the creator of the Pivot Hammer Pipe Wrench, an improved pipe wrench with a pivoting handle that enables the user to swing or pivot the pipe wrench to produce additional force in tight spaces. The device allows users to apply significant force to the pipe wrench without having to use a hammer. The device is comprised of a pipe wrench having a pivot steel pin in the handle. The pin allows the device to unlock and pivot on the pin, thereby creating much more force when it is swung. The device is ideal for use in confined spaces and maximizes force and torque using inertia.The increased force and inertia on the pipe wrench help improve pipe wrench designs for tradespeople, mechanics, and more. Users can apply the pipe wrench in tight spaces without the need for a hammer. Ultimately, the tool saves considerable time and effort when working in different environments like construction sites, mechanic shops, and more.The demand for specialized tools, especially those that provide ease and convenience when working in tight spaces, is growing, driven by demand from industries like plumbing, HVAC, oil and gas, and construction. Pivoting-handle pipe wrenches are highly valued by professionals who need to work in cramped or irregular spaces, where adjusting the handle angle improves leverage and accessibility. Tool manufacturers market products to both professionals and DIY consumers with a focus on durability, torque, and ergonomic design.The Pivot Hammer Pipe Wrench is an innovative and versatile solution for any individual applying the wrench within tight spaces. The tool can be used without a hammer, offering a much more effective and efficient option compared to products currently on the market. This product would significantly enhance any manufacturer's product line.Justin filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Pivot Hammer Pipe Wrench product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Pivot Hammer Pipe Wrench can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

