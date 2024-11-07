Time After Time: An Insightful Exploration Of Ancient Dacia's Architectural And Social Landscape

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SOUTH MONMOUTH, OR, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Time After Time, a by Susan M. Borris, provides a detailed portrayal of ancient Dacia, offering readers a look into its architectural and social intricacies.



Set against the backdrop of first-century AD Dacia, Time After Time brings to life the architectural grandeur and social dynamics of a civilization at the peak of its cultural and power. The novel's vivid descriptions of Dacian fortresses, sacred sanctuaries, and residential compounds not only serve as key elements within the plot but also reflect the advanced engineering and architectural practices of the Dacians.



Susan M. Borris's depiction of these structures is grounded in extensive historical research, drawing from archaeological findings and expert interpretations to reconstruct a believable and immersive setting. The fortifications, characterized by their strategic locations and complex construction techniques, illustrate the Dacians' sophistication in military and civic architecture. These descriptions provide a tangible sense of the landscape that shaped the social and political narratives of the time.



The social constructs of Dacia are equally well-rendered, with the novel exploring the hierarchical yet communal society that defined the region. Borris delves into the roles of various social classes, the significance of religious and ceremonial practices, and the governance systems that held sway. Through interactions and conflicts within these social structures, readers gain insights into the values, laws, and daily lives of the Dacians, portrayed with an authenticity that enhances the narrative's depth.



Time After Time also explores the impact of these architectural and social structures on the plot's characters, particularly how they navigate their responsibilities, personal conflicts, and the external pressures of impending Roman conquests. The detailed setting not only enriches the character development but also serves as a catalyst for the novel's major thematic explorations of identity, legacy, and resilience.



Through its engaging and educational portrayal of ancient Dacia, Time After Time invites readers to appreciate the complexity of this less-known historical era and its relevance to contemporary understanding of cultural and historical legacies. The novel's ability to combine these elements with a compelling narrative makes it a significant work for both enthusiasts of historical fiction and scholars interested in the ancient world.



Time After Time not only tells a story-it also serves as a bridge connecting the past with the present, allowing modern readers to walk through the architectural marvels and social intricacies of ancient Dacia, illuminating the depths of human creativity and organization.



About the Author



Susan M. Borris has been passionate about writing since middle school. She pursued her education at a community college in Elgin, Illinois, and the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater, but her studies were cut short due to a close friend's illness. Her first novel, Lost Identity, was a significant milestone, showcasing her innate storytelling talent, though it was not professionally edited.



Susan's writing is deeply emotional, real, and occasionally intense, captivating readers with richly crafted characters and immersive narratives. Her unique style, which she has nurtured since being encouraged by a high school English teacher to never change it, is a hallmark of her work.



Residing near the Pacific Ocean in Oregon, Susan balances her time between her writing projects, gardening, and spending quality time with her family, including her golden retriever, Murphy. Writing for Susan is more than just a profession; it's a source of joy and an essential part of her identity, through which she aims to leave a lasting legacy for her family and readers.

