Array Digital's Managing Partners Podcast Announces New Partnership With Answering Legal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Array Digital Managing Partners Podcast Banner

Both companies uniquely service the industry, making this partnership a powerhouse of expertise and knowledge.

- Kevin Daisey

CHESAPEAKE , VA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Array Digital , a digital marketing company for law firms across the country, is excited to announce a new partnership with Answering Legal . Both companies uniquely service the legal industry, making this partnership a powerhouse of expertise and knowledge.

When a law firm, no matter the size, is in need of a fully integrated digital marketing campaign, Array Digital is ready to answer the call and help your firm gain more leads. Once your firm sees an influx of leads, Answering Legal can help manage these new conversions through their client intake answering services, which can be integrated into legal CRMs and other software.

The relationship between Array Digital and Answering Legal extends past this newly established partnership. On November 7, 2024, Answering Legal will also be sponsoring the Managing Partners Podcast hosted by Kevin Daisey. This sponsorship will include a promotion for all Managing Partner Podcast listeners for a 400-minute free trial of Answering Legal's services. Tune in to the next episode to see how you can redeem this free trial, or head over to .

The Managing Partners Podcast: Conversations With Industry Leaders

With over 300 episodes to choose from, there is no shortage of impactful, educational, and inspirational information within the Managing Partners Podcast. Listeners can look forward to discovering how lawyer entrepreneurs are filling their case pipeline while growing their firms in the process.

Tune in every week on one of seven different platforms to listen to Kevin Daisey as he interviews today's top law firm managing partners and legal experts who share what they're doing to exponentially grow their practices and increase their clientele.

Intake New Clients With Answering Legal

Answering Legal offers 24/7 live answering services designed exclusively for law firms, helping attorneys enhance client communication and provide high-quality service. With a focus on professionalism and efficiency, Answering Legal is trusted by thousands of law firms nationwide to handle calls and support client relationships. Their 24/7 live answering service allows lawyers to intake clients more conveniently and start assisting clients in the office sooner.

Kevin Daisey, co-founder of Array Digital and host of the Managing Partners Podcast, is excited about the upcoming sponsorship and what it will do for the Podcast and Array Digital.

Grow Your Legal Practice

Through this partnership, Array Digital and Answering Legal will work together to increase your law firm's leads and help capture them when they call with Answering Legal's client intake services.

Be sure to look for new upcoming content from both Array Digital and Answering Legal as they begin this exciting new partnership on November 7, 2024.

Interested in how Array Digital can help your legal practice? Visit our site at or by calling 757-333-3021.

Wyatt Simpson

Array Digital

+1 757-333-3021

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.