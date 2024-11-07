United States Mint Opens Sales For The 230Th Anniversary Flowing Hair High Relief Gold Coin™ On November 14

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 230th Anniversary Flowing Hair High Relief CoinTM on November 14 at noon EST. Mintage is limited to 17,500 coins, with orders limited to one coin per household for the first 24 hours of sales. The household order limit will be enforced at the time the product launches and applied across all retail channels.

Like its silver medal counterpart that was released on October 15, the 230th Anniversary Flowing Hair High Relief Coin pays homage to the Flowing Hair dollar coin, issued on October 15, 1794, by the Federal government as America's first dollar coin. Under the guidance of Mint Director David Rittenhouse, Chief Engraver Robert Scot designed the first silver dollar coin with government oversight of the process.

Struck at the Mint's West Point facility, the 230th Anniversary coin features an obverse (heads) design depicting the portrait of Liberty facing right and surrounded by 15 stars, representing the 15 states that had ratified the Constitution by 1794. Re-sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw, the design retains the“LIBERTY” inscription and includes an updated“2024” date. The denomination is incused on the edge as,“HUNDRED CENTS ONE DOLLAR OR UNIT.”

Re-sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Eric David Custer, the coin's reverse (tails) design stays true to the 1794 original, depicting a laurel wreath surrounding an eagle with spread wings in the center, an early predecessor of the American heraldic eagle. The inscription is“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.”

The gold coin is encapsulated and placed in a stylish clamshell. A classic black presentation case embellished with the United States Mint seal and an outer sleeve with a gold embossed image of the Flowing Hair completes the packaging. A certificate of authenticity with matching imagery accompanies each coin.

Pricing for the 230th Anniversary Flowing Hair High Relief Gold Coin will be determined according to the range in which it appears on the Mint's“Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, Platinum, and Palladium Products” table .

To receive a REMIND ME alert for this product, visit (product code 24YG).

This product is included in the Mint's Authorized Bulk Purchase Program (ABPP). Products listed in the ABPP will be eligible for early release, carry an AB suffix in the product code, and carry a premium. Early released products are not eligible for discounts.

The coin will also be available at the Mint's sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and the Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C., 801 9th St. NW, Washington, D.C., 20220.

As a tribute to the number of years that have elapsed since the Flowing Hair dollar coin was introduced, the Mint will also auction 230 one ounce, high relief, 24-karat gold coins with a“230” privy mark on December 12, 2024. The first coin will be auctioned with the die in a custom-made display box. Each of the coins will be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity hand-signed by the Honorable Ventris C. Gibson, Director of the United States Mint. Additional details about this special auction will be released at a later date.

Please use the Mint's catalog site at catalog.usmint.gov as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing and speech impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468).

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of November 14, 2024, at noon EST.

Additional Resources:



Visit to view video footage of the 230th Anniversary Flowing Hair Gold Coin.

Visit and subscribe to the United States Mint's YouTube channel to view videos about the United States Mint.

Visit to learn more about the United States Mint.

Visit to subscribe to United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, and public statements, and monthly newsletters, Lessons That Make Cents. Sign up for RSS Feeds from the United States Mint and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram .

# # #

United States Mint – Connecting America through Coins

Attachment

230th Anniversary Flowing Hair High Relief Gold Coin

CONTACT: Public Affairs United States Mint 202-354-7222 ...