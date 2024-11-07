Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
Date
11/7/2024 2:01:06 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
DOVER, Del., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At their meeting held today, the Board of Directors of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK ) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share on the Company's common stock. The $0.64 per share dividend will be paid on January 6, 2025 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2024.
With this dividend, Chesapeake will have paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for 64 years and has increased its annualized dividend every year since 2004.
About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation:
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CPK ). Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit .
Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
For more information, contact:
Lucia Dempsey
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]
347-804-9067
SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN07112024003732001241ID1108862616
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.