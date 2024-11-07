Crunch Fitness Announces Rapid Expansion Into Milwaukee

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

JEM Wellness Brands to Open New Crunch Locations, Coming Soon to Greenfield, Waukesha, Brookfield and Hales Corner

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 7, 2024

JEM Wellness Brands

is expanding into the Milwaukee area through the announcement of two new Crunch Fitness locations set to open this holiday season in Greenfield and Waukesha. With additional openings planned for Brookfield and Hales Corners in early 2025, Milwaukee residents will have even more access to Crunch's wide range of fitness options. The gyms cater to all levels, offering strength training, cardio, group classes, and personal training in a welcoming, no judgments, no limits

environment designed to support everyone's fitness journey.

To celebrate the opening of its new Milwaukee locations, Crunch Fitness is hosting a series of holiday events, including the CRUNCHmas Tree Scavenger Hunt, inviting participants to find hidden orange CRUNCHmas trees around town for a chance to win a free year of their VIP membership. The holiday campaign aims to build community through fitness, offering $1 to join, first-month-free specials, fitness challenges, themed classes, and chances to connect. It's a way for everyone to stay active, have fun, and enjoy the holiday season together.

Greenfield and Waukesha locations will feature:

Tons of weights, Olympic lifting platforms, and proprietary functional fitness in their Functional Training Ground.



Top-tier equipment and innovative classes like HIIT, yoga, dance, and so much more

Relax and Recovery Room featuring HydroMassage® beds, human touch massage, cryotherapy beds, infrared sauna, and tanning services to support recovery and self-care

A welcoming, inclusive atmosphere for all fitness levels

Personal training programs with certified personal trainers designed to help members reach their goals Kid's Crunch programs so you can workout while the kids play (Brookfield & Greenfield)

Hales Corners and Brookfield locations will uniquely feature:



The RIDE with instructor-led cycling classes Lap pool (Brookfield location-only)

"We are extremely excited to introduce the Crunch experience to Milwaukee residents for the first time," said Monica Pinter, District Manager at Crunch Fitness. "Our approach is about more than just fitness – it's about creating a community where people feel empowered, motivated, and, most importantly, have fun. Our team is here to help everyone, whether they are a seasoned athlete or just beginning their fitness journey, to make this holiday season the happiest and healthiest ever."

The opening of four new Crunch Fitness locations in the Milwaukee area marks an important milestone for JEM Wellness Brands and their vision to empower a movement of self-improvement nationwide.

For more information about the new Crunch Fitness locations, membership options, or to join the fun, please visit ,

or follow your location's social media pages at (@CrunchGreenfield, @CrunchBrookfield, @CrunchHalesCorners, @CrunchWaukesha on social media)

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch Fitness

is the #1 fitness franchise known for its welcoming, no judgments, no limits environment, innovative group fitness programs, and commitment to making exercise fun for everyone. With locations across the U.S. and around the world, Crunch continues to expand, bringing its unique approach to fitness to new communities everywhere.

About JEM Wellness Brands

JEM Wellness Brands

(JEM) was founded in 2022 as a first-in-class health and wellness franchisee platform designed to SERVE local communities, team members, and customers. JEM seeks to invest in industry leading brands, partner with exceptional operating executives, and be a trusted, go-to partner for all. For more information, please visit ,

or contact [email protected] .

Contact:

Logan Ruby | Fishman Public Relations | (630) 945-0474 | [email protected]

SOURCE Crunch Fitness

