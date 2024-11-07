Toll Brothers Announces Opening Of Stella At University Park In Palm Desert, California

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALM DESERT, Calif., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Stella at University Park in Palm Desert, California. This new community features exquisite luxury homes, exceptional architecture, and spacious floor plans. The Sales Center is now open at 36233 Karsten Street in Palm Desert.

Stella at University Park by Toll Brothers offers homes ranging from 2,496 to 3,551 square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms and 3 to 4.5 bathrooms. Each home includes a pool and offers designer-curated interior selections and unmatched personalization options at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The Transitional, Contemporary, and Spanish Contemporary exteriors complement the open-concept home designs and Palm Desert setting. The Grove, an exclusive future community amenity center, will feature a clubhouse, a kiddie pool, a lap pool, a resort-style pool, spas, fire pits, an event lawn and stage, pickleball courts, and a shaded play area. Home prices start at $1,210,000.

“We are excited to introduce Stella at University Park, where home buyers can enjoy luxurious living in a prime Palm Desert location,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California.“This community offers a unique blend of modern home designs, resort-style amenities, and a vibrant lifestyle.”









Stella at University Park is ideally located for year-round recreational opportunities, including nearby parks, hiking, biking, and golfing. Residents will enjoy proximity to the San Jacinto Mountains, local PGA golf courses including Shadow Ridge Golf Resort and Desert Willow Golf Resort, high-end shopping and dining on El Paseo, downtown Palm Springs, and the Palm Springs International Airport. Stella at University Park also offers homeowners low Mello Roos, a low tax rate, and low HOA dues.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Stella at University Park, prospective home buyers are invited to call (866) 232-1631 or visit Stella at University Park .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list and the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

