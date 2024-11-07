World War II Online Air Combat Events Launched

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ace Bud Anderson's P-51

RAF Spitfire Fighter

4u-1.jpeg" width="300" height="152" alt="Black Sheep Squadron B-4U 1" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Black Sheep Squadron B-4U 1

WW II Air Combat Events Launched in WarBirds! Fly P-51B Mustang, OLD CROW, of WW II Hero, Bud Anderson! The PILOT, not the PLANE, will determine VICTORY!

iEntertainment (OTCBB:IENT)

- Col. Wild Bill, USAF Retired

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- iEntertainment Network Inc., (OTCBB: IENT),

New Aerial Combat Event Series for 2024/25

iEntertainment Network Inc., (OTCBB: IENT) announces that IENT's subsidiary, iMagicGames, begins a new season of Muzz's Madness Events with intense aerial combat events Sunday nights in WarBirds online combat flight simulator. Download- .

The first series for the season is the Battle Box Military Aircraft Duels! Three different aircraft for each event, with all aviators flying the same aircraft, including the P-51B Mustang, OLD CROW, flown by WW II Hero, Bud Anderson! The PILOT, not the PLANE, will determine VICTORY.

========================

About iMagicGames, a subsidiary of iEntertainment Network, Inc. (OTCBB: IENT). iMagic staff have developed more than 250 successful games selling over 300 million games around the world including the world-famous Civilization, Gunship, WarBirds, and more. iMagic Strategy Document at:

To see WarBirds in action go here:

JW“Wild Bill” Stealey

Chairman: iEntertainment Network Inc.

Lt. Colonel, USAF Retired,

Command Pilot

...

Company Phone: 919-238-4080

JW Wild Bill Stealey

iMagicGames

+1 919-238-4090

email us here

P 51BC

