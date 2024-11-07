South Africa Accommodation Market Report 2024 - The Hospitality Sector In Durban Is Facing Critical Infrastructure Deficiencies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accommodation in South Africa 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the accommodation industry in South Africa, including student accommodation, includes comprehensive information on revenue and occupancy rates, arrivals, accommodation by region and type, notable players and corporate actions. There is information on new regulations, enterprise development, opportunities for SMEs, and influencing factors such as input costs, cyclicality and seasonality and barriers to entry.

The report includes profiles of 39 companies such as major international players Accor, Radisson and Marriot, large players such as Southern Sun, City Lodge and Legacy Hotels and Resorts, and companies involved in student accommodation such as CampusKey, Respublica and DigsConnect.

Introduction



The tourist accommodation sector, is a key pillar of the tourism industry, providing luxury hotels and game lodges, boutique guesthouses, B&Bs and self-catering units for local and international tourists.

Post-pandemic recovery has boosted the industry, with increased international arrivals and domestic travel contributing to growth.

Trends include sustainability, ecotourism and digital innovation, and investment in urban and rural tourism accommodation is on the rise.

The student accommodation sector is growing rapidly due to rising enrolment and increasing demand for quality, affordable student housing. With a shortage of purpose-built student accommodation, the sector presents significant opportunities for private and institutional investors.

South Africa Accommodation Industry Trends



Adoption of online booking platforms, digital marketing and integration of smart technology.

Demand for boutique and lifestyle accommodation offering personalised and unique experiences, such as wellness, adventure and culinary tourism.

Demand for student accommodation and increase in purpose-built student accommodation.

Growing demand for apartment hotels.

Growth beyond the major urban centres into secondary cities and rural areas.

Increase in domestic tourism.

Increased competition from alternative accommodation.

Strong move towards sustainability and rise of ecolodges and nature-based accommodation. Student accommodation attracting significant interest from domestic and international real estate investors.

South Africa Accommodation Industry Opportunities



Demand for budget-friendly accommodation by younger travellers.

Development of purpose-built student accommodation.

Growth of nature-based wellness experiences and accommodation.

Public-private partnerships for infrastructure and accommodation.

Remote work and long-term stays.

Demand for business, meeting and conference tourism.

Demand for luxury safari lodges.

Development of technology, virtual tours and augmented reality.

Expansion in domestic tourism and promotion of lesser-known destinations.

Financing for student accommodation development and investment opportunity.

Growth in ecotourism and sustainable accommodation.

Leveraging South Africa's cultural diversity and cultural tourism experiences. Partnerships with educational institutions for student accommodation.

South Africa Accommodation Market Challenges



Dependence on online travel agencies.

Safety and security concerns.

Economic uncertainty, power supply disruptions and high energy costs.

Environmental and sustainability challenges, including water scarcity.

Intense competition, and price sensitivity.

Political instability and protests.

Seasonality and demand fluctuations. Skills shortages and high turnover rates.

South Africa Accommodation Market Outlook



Growth will be driven by increased tourist numbers, increased occupancy of existing accommodation facilities and expansion of hotel chains.

The steady recovery in international tourists is expected to bolster demand.

The hospitality sector in Durban is facing critical infrastructure deficiencies.

There are growth opportunities for the country as a convention destination.

Government's approval of a remote work visa and the rise of remote work has led to increased demand for long-stay accommodation. Student accommodation is expected to experience significant growth and transformation and is one of the most sought-after investments in the commercial real estate market.

COMPANY PROFILES



Accorhotels South Africa (Pty) Ltd

African Elite Properties (Pty) Ltd

An African Anthology (Pty) Ltd

And Beyond South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Bon Hotels (Pty) Ltd

Campuskey (Pty) Ltd

Capital Apartments And Hotels (Pty) Ltd (The)

City Lodge Hotels Ltd

Classic Collection (Pty) Ltd

Digsconnect (Pty) Ltd

Eris Property Group (Pty) Ltd

Extraordinary Resorts Holdings SA (Pty) Ltd

Forever Resorts (Pty) Ltd

Gooderson Leisure Corporation (Pty) Ltd

Growthpoint Properties Ltd

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

IFA Hotels And Resorts (Pty) Ltd

Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc

Kat Leisure (Pty) Ltd

Legacy Hotels And Resorts (Pty) Ltd

Marriott International Inc

Millat Investments (Pty) Ltd

More Family Collection (Pty) Ltd

Newmark Hotels (Pty) Ltd

One And Only Cape Town (Rf) (Pty) Ltd

Onomo International LLC

Peermont Global (Pty) Ltd

Premier Hotels And Resorts (Pty) Ltd

Pulse Property Group (Pty) Ltd

Radisson Hospitality South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Respublica Group (Pty) Ltd

South African National Parks

South African Student Accommodation Impact Investments (Pty) Ltd

South Point Management Services (Pty) Ltd

Southern Sun Ltd

Stag African Observatory (Pty) Ltd

Sun International Ltd

Tourvest Holdings (Pty) Ltd Valor Hospitality Partners Africa (Pty) Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Corporate Actions

3.6. Regulations

3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.6. Travel and Tourism

6.7. Cyclicality and Seasonality

6.8. Safety and Security

6.9. Government Support

6.10. Input Costs

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

