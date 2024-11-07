Coppergate Global Wins The Cartus Global Network Commitment To Excellence Platinum Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coppergate Global, National Corporate Housing's destination services division, is proud to announce it has achieved Platinum level recognition in Cartus's Commitment to Excellence Award for the second consecutive year. This prestigious accomplishment highlights Coppergate Global's dedication to providing exceptional guest experiences and support during relocation.

Tom Atchison presents Kerrie Wiseman and the travel team with an award

Continue Reading

The Cartus Global Network Commitment to Excellence Platinum Award is the highest level of recognition a supplier can achieve for outstanding service performance over a 12-month period. This prestigious award acknowledges a measurable commitment to excellence and is granted to Global Network service providers who have excelled in meeting critical performance metrics.

"Coppergate Global's recognition is a testament to the exceptional dedication and hard work of our Destination Services team. This achievement reinforces our mission to deliver outstanding results for our clients and partners," said Tom Atchison , Chief Executive Officer.

Kerrie Wiseman, Senior Vice President of Destination Services, said, "I am immensely proud of our outstanding team at Coppergate Global. This achievement truly demonstrates that hard work pays off. It's gratifying to see our team's dedication recognized, and we are all thrilled to celebrate this success together."

Coppergate Global offers a comprehensive suite of services including home finding, area orientation, settling-in services, school locating, rental toolkits, and rental resources. By addressing all essential needs for individuals and families moving to new locations, Coppergate Global ensures a seamless transition and reinforces its commitment to client satisfaction and excellence in service.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Heidi Hume, Vice President, Marketing

703-727-9124 | [email protected]

About National Corporate Housing : At National, we turn complex temporary housing challenges into seamless solutions. As a global leader in customized corporate housing since 1999, we provide personalized, 360-degree services that ensure your employees feel at home, wherever they are in the world. With our extensive network and local expertise, we make the unfamiliar comfortable, delivering exceptional experiences that transform clients into lifelong partners.

SOURCE NATIONAL CORPORATE HOUSING

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED