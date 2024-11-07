Congress Delhi Nyay Yatra To Kick Off From Rajghat Tomorrow

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) The will launch its month-long Delhi Nyay Yatra from Rajghat on Friday to expose the hollow promises, corruption, inaction and incompetence of the AAP government, a party leader said.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav said Arvind Kejriwal and his associates were taking credit for works done by the Congress during its 15-year rule to make Delhi a green and clean Capital city in the world.

He said during the Yatra, Congress workers will interact with residents of every Assembly constituency to expose the inaction and incompetence of the AAP government, which squandered the past 10 years in constant fights with the Lieutenant Governor and the bureaucracy under Kejriwal and Atishi, without doing any constructive work.

He said thousands of Congress workers and leaders have lined up to enrol for the Delhi Nyay Yatra, which will be held in four phases, covering all the 70 Assembly segments of the Capital.

Yadav said there was great enthusiasm among Delhi Congress workers to make the Yatra a success.

“Congress workers have taken inspiration from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, covering over 4,000 km, for the protection of the Constitution and democracy,” he said.

The Delhi Congress chief said top All India Congress Committee leaders will join the Yatra at various stages to motivate and boost the enthusiasm of the Congress workers.

Yadav said that the high level of corruption committed by the previous Kejriwal government was evident from the fact that the former Chief Minister, former minister Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain, and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and several MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party went to jail in connection with various corruption and criminal cases, including the liquor scam.

He said it was surprising that Kejriwal was still trying to mislead people and pretend that the broken roads, the toxic air and water, and air pollution due to heavy vehicular traffic were the imagination of the people, and not because of the inefficiency and corruption of the AAP government.