Miro Named As A Leader In The 2024 IDC Marketscape For Team Collaboration Applications

Miro ®, the Innovation Workspace, has been named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Team Collaboration Applications 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51405624, November 2024). The report explores the "varied and rapidly evolving communication modalities" within team collaboration applications.

The IDC MarketScape referenced numerous strengths including:

"Miro is solidifying its place in the enterprise collaboration stack," IDC research VP Wayne Kurtzman.



"Miro is hands-on collaboration and has evolved to be a more flexible, endless canvas suited for any size business."

"Customers applaud Miro for its significant time savings and crossing a broad range of use cases from sprints and brainstorming to facilitating customer workshops and team "meeting places." "Miro has integrations into most office suites and other products, and in some cases highly robust connections."

"Miro is solidifying its place in the enterprise collaboration stack by supporting new ways for people to work more effectively, from ideation and workflow to outcomes", according to IDC research vice president, Wayne Kurtzman. "Miro's integration with popular IT applications, office suites, and other collaboration tools enhances AI capabilities and enables visual collaborative work. IDC predicts the global collaboration applications market will more than double to $78 billion by 2028 , with visual collaboration being the fastest-growing segment. With rapid product development and a flexible offering, Miro is well-positioned in this expanding market."

Jeff Chow, CPTO, Miro: "We are delighted to receive this recognition from the IDC Marketscape. We believe being positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape report for Team Collaboration Applications is fantastic recognition of the value that Miro brings to its users. We further believe it also acknowledges the progress that Miro has made in becoming a critical tool for collaboration and innovation and leading the evolution of the visual collaboration market. Miro is unique in its position as an AI-powered platform that offers a flexible solution for teams to move from idea to outcome more quickly."

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

Miro is the Innovation Workspace that enables teams of any size to build the next big thing. The platform's infinite canvas enables teams to quickly move from idea to outcome. Miro is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam, and serves more than 80M users worldwide. Miro was founded in 2011 and currently has more than 1,500 employees in 12 hubs around the world. To learn more, please visit .

