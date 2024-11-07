Spectacular Displays As First-Ever Qatar Boat Show Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: The inaugural Qatar Boat Show 2024 commenced yesterday with great enthusiasm, glitz and glamour uniting leaders from the global marine industry. The opening day of the event, which will be held until November 9, experienced a remarkable influx of visitors from various sectors.

The event was attended by the of H E Jassim bin Saif bin Ahmed Al Sulaiti, along with several other distinguished guests.

This impressive attendance underscores the significance of the Qatar Boat Show as a key event within the marine sector. Attendees had the chance to explore a diverse array of marine brands, yachts, and maritime equipment showcased at the Waterfront Display.

One of the major highlights of the first day was the impressive performance of the military band symphony and the spectacular fireworks display that lit up the night sky, marking this inaugural maritime event in a truly remarkable manner.

Additionally, the first day was highlighted by the signing of several important agreements, overseen by the Ministry of Transportation, aimed at fostering collaborations with relevant authorities, such as the Qatar Free Zones Authority, along with key partners like Qterminals and Milaha.

These strategic partnerships emphasize Qatar's dedication to enhancing its maritime free zones, optimizing logistics, and promoting sustainable development in the marine transportation industry.



The opening day of the event prominently featured a variety of local, regional, and international brands, presenting an extensive array of marine and luxury lifestyle products. It also emphasized the latest innovations in marine sports, diving, and fishing equipment from top manufacturers. Attracting a diverse audience that included boat and yacht owners, water sports enthusiasts, captains, sailors, divers, and others, the first Qatar Boat Show underscores the nation's emerging reputation as a center for maritime lifestyle, offering an engaging experience for both attendees and exhibitors.

Held at Old Doha Port, the opening day of the Qatar Boat Show highlighted the vibrant and flourishing maritime industry in Qatar, providing a deep dive into its marine culture and history.

In a statement, Mohamed Abdulla Al Mulla, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Qatar Boat Show 2024, said,“We are pleased with the great turnout we witnessed on the first day, which reflects the passion of the public and visitors to the maritime sector and marine sports. This event embodies our commitment to strengthening the maritime industry in the country through organizing one of the main marine events that we aspire to be one of the marine Today's opening of the Qatar Boat Show not only highlights our commitment to advancing the maritime industry but also aligns seamlessly with Qatar National Vision 2030. As we chart a course towards sustainable development, we remain committed to harnessing our seafaring heritage to drive innovation and prosperity for future generations,” said Al Mulla, who is also the CEO of the Old Doha.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors for their unwavering support, which has made this remarkable boat show possible. We invite all Qatar's residents to join us in celebrating our rich maritime heritage and exploring the wonders of the sea. Together, let's create unforgettable memories at this year's event, showcasing the spirit of innovation and community in Qatar,” he added.

The Qatar Boat Show 2024 offers a diverse range of attractions for all attendees to enjoy. The Shoreline Display features an impressive collection of on-land vessels, showcasing the latest leisure boats and sleek speedboats from more than 450 marine brands, including Al Dar Marine, Doha Craft Marine, and Jassim Ahmed Al Lingawi Trading. Additionally, the Oceanic Display presents a selection of exquisitely crafted and innovative yachts from esteemed companies such as Aldhaen Marine, Al Fajer Marine, Gulf Craft, Princess Yachts, Sanlorenzo Yachts, Sunseeker, Cranchi, and Sirena Yachts. The event also highlights renowned yachting lifestyle brands, including Benetti, Feadship, Oceanco, and Turquoise Yachts.

Meanwhile, Nasco Yachts, a division of NASCO SAE, a company with a rich history back to 1984, is showcasing its long lists of offerings at the Qatar Boat Show.

The company is targeting the nutrient and promising market of Maritime Agency Services in GCC, which are not limited to Port Agency Services, Customs Clearance and Marine Support Services. The company, founded in Alexandria, offers maritime services throughout Egypt where the Suez Canal is a major part of its operation. Nasco Yachts has grown to become a leader in Shipping, Logistics, Tours and Maritime Services across the MENA.

In the Watersports Area, attendees can witness thrilling demonstrations and performances, featuring activities such as stand-up paddling, kayaking, canoeing, jet skiing, paddle boarding, and the dragon boat show. Furthermore, visitors can enjoy a captivating dancing water fountain and fireworks display, while exploring over 100 brands of watersports and fishing equipment. For those interested in the marine industry, the exhibitor booths provide an opportunity to discover and learn about the latest techno-logical advancements and equipment. Visitors can also enjoy additional festivities at the Mina District, from a series of exciting and dynamic marine competitions to lively musical performances. There are still three days left of the Qatar Boat Show 2024. On the weekdays, the show is from 3-8pm on the weekends, the show is from 3-9pm.