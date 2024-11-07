Busch Group Launches New Website

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The newly launched Busch Group website, , is designed to highlight the close cooperation between its three companies, presenting a uniform appearance that underscores its role as a one-stop supplier for all vacuum applications. Visitors to the site will find detailed information on the corporate culture - including the family-like working environment - as well as the group"s comprehensive portfolio of vacuum solutions, its proximity to customers worldwide, and its extensive service network.



Comprehensive information and key figures

The website also offers a wealth of information about the Busch Group"s operations and achievements, including the main key figures of the company. It moreover provides examples of where the company"s vacuum and overpressure solutions are used, such as in food processing, plastics recycling, chemical and pharmaceutical industries, flat panel manufacturing, analytics and laboratory settings, renewable energy projects, research and development sectors, and the semiconductor market.



Human resources and sustainability

In the human resources section, visitors find information about Busch Vacuum Solutions, Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions, and centrotherm clean solutions as employers, along with links to the respective human resources pages of the three companies. Additionally, the responsibility area demonstrates the group"s commitment to environmental protection and sustainability. A world map gives an overview of all sales companies, local representatives, and manufacturing sites.

Company :-Busch Vacuum Solutions

User :- Florian Held

Email :...

Phone :-+49 (0)7622 681 3376

Url :-