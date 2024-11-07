Llmware.Ai Welcomes Vijay Amballa To Board Of Advisors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LLMWare , a pioneer in deploying and fine-tuning Small Language Models (SLMs), announced today the appointment of Vijay Amballa to its Board of Advisors. Amballa brings a wealth of experience as a seasoned startup advisor, angel investor, and a veteran of the services and insurance industries.Amballa currently serves as Executive Vice President of Financial Services at Capgemini, one of the world's largest consulting companies. A of Harvard Business School with over 28 years of industry experience, his impressive background in business strategy, technology, digital transformation, global operations, and deep domain expertise will provide valuable insights and direction to LLMWare as the company continues to innovate in the AI space."We are honored to welcome Vijay Amballa to our Board of Advisors," said Namee Oberst, Co-Founder of LLMWare. "His extensive experience and mentorship will be invaluable as we scale our company and expand our capabilities. We look forward to growing under his guidance and further enhancing our AI-driven solutions for clients across highly regulated industries such as financial services and insurance."“LLMWare is at the leading edge; and industry ready to solve for enterprise AI opportunities. In addition, the opportunity to democratize AI at the user level, giving ability to work on everyday compute and bring efficiency is made possible their solution. I am both honored and humbled to be a Board Advisor for this talented team, and realize the potential for the Industry”, said Vijay Amballa.With Amballa's appointment, LLMWare strengthens its commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI technology and empowering businesses with transformative tools that streamline operations and drive growth.For more information on LLMWare and its innovative solutions, visitAbout LLMwareLLMWare provides an end-to-end solution for running, deploying and creating AI-based applications using Small Language Models for the enterprise. Selected by Github as a leading open source technology shaping the future of AI in 2024, LLMWare is a pioneer in deploying and fine-tuning Small Language Models particularly for use in highly-regulated or data sensitive industries. With 100's of models in Hugging Face and 100,000's of users, LLMWare is a leader in developing cutting-edge AI app deployment solutions. For additional information, including product, blogs and latest research reports, please visit llmware.Media Contact:...

