Baltic Horizon Fund Publishes Interest Rate Applicable To The Bonds For The Next Interest Period

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Baltic Horizon Fund publishes interest rate applicable to the fund's 5-year bonds (ISIN: EE3300003235) for the next 3-months interest period which starts on 8 November 2024. The annual interest rate applicable to the bonds for the interest period as referred above is 8% + 3.049% (EURIBOR 3-months) totaling 11.049% per annum.

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

