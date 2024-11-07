Global Wound Care Market Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research)
Introduction
The global demand for wound care products is increasing as the number of patients with chronic and acute wounds rises. market leaders continually focus on introducing innovative wound care products to meet unmet demand. As a result, more people are using conventional, bioactive, and other wound care products. In addition, governments in developing nations and other for-profit and non-profit organizations are increasingly focusing on various awareness campaigns to educate the public about innovative product offerings and therapeutic options for chronic and advanced wounds.
Market Dynamics
Growing Popularity of Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) and Expanding funding for R&D Activities Drives the Global Market
The increase in Ambulatory Surgical centers (ASCs) is also anticipated to impact the wound care market. Surgery, testing, and preventive care are just a few of the many services that ASCs provide. Surgery for pain management, urology, orthopedics, restorative, reconstructive, alternative plastic surgery, and gastrointestinal (GI) surgery are all performed in ambulatory surgery facilities. ASCs have become more prevalent, their services have improved, and they have become more affordable.
Due to increased R&D spending and the launch of innovative products by market players like B. Braun Melsungen AG and ConvaTec Group PLC, demand for these products is predicted to increase, especially in developed countries. Additionally, the distinct clinical benefits of negative pressure wound therapy and the introduction of cutting-edge features like single use by market players entice medical professionals worldwide to use NPWT devices.
Growing Need for Refined Products Creates Tremendous Opportunities
Numerous manufacturers attempt to expand the market primarily through acquisitions in developing regions. In addition, market participants are anticipated to adopt mergers or acquisitions with regional players and other expansion strategies to expand their market offerings. In addition, the growth of the markets for sealants, glues, and hemostats has been strong enough to captivate market participants.
Regional Analysis
North America has dominated the wound care market with the highest revenue share and is expected to increase during the forecast period. Significant factors influencing the market growth in this region include a sizable population base and an expanding patient pool in nations like the U.S.
Key Highlights
The global wound care market was valued at USD 19.90 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 31.81 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period (2022–2030).
Based on the product, the market is divided into advanced wound dressing, surgical wound care, traditional wound care, and wound therapy devices. The market for wound care is dominated by the advanced wound dressing segment.
Based on application, the market is bifurcated into chronic and acute wounds. The chronic wounds segment dominated the wound care market.
Based on end-use, the market is categorized into hospitals, specialty clinics, and home healthcare. During the forecast period, the segment for acute wounds is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR.
North America has dominated the wound care market with the highest revenue share and is expected to increase during the forecast period.
Competitive Players
Smith & Nephew
Mölnlycke Health Care AB
Convatec Group PLC
Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)
Baxter International
DeRoyal Industries, Inc.
Coloplast Corp.
Medtronic
3M Company
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
Medline Industries, Inc.
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Cardinal Health, Inc.
Organogenesis Inc.
MIMEDX Group, Inc.
Recent Developments
In June 2022: Smith & Nephew announced a new UK R&D and manufacturing facility for Advanced Wound Management with a USD 100m+ investment near Hull. Smith & Nephew (LSE: SN, NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology business, announced that it would build a new R&D and manufacturing facility for its Advanced Wound Management franchise on the outskirts of Hull, UK.
In March 2022: Smith & Nephew announced a new study showing GRAFIXTM Membrane cut the diabetic foot ulcer recurrence rate in half compared to leading competitors. Smith & Nephew (LSE: SN, NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology business, announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study in the Advances in Wound Care Journal reporting outcomes for Medicare patients with a diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) that shows GRAFIX Cryopreserved Placental Membrane cut DFU recurrence rates in half compared to leading cellular and tissue-based product (CTP) competitors.
In March 2022: Convatec Group completed the acquisition of Triad Life Sciences Inc as it enters the attractive wound biologics segment. The Triad team, current portfolio, and product pipeline will now transition to Convatec's Advanced Wound Care (AWC) business and be known as Convatec Advanced Tissue Technologies.
Segmentation
By Product
Advanced Wound Care
Infection Management
Silver Wound Dressings
Non-Silver Dressings
Collagen Dressings
Exudate Management
Hydrocolloids Dressings
Foam Dressings
Alginate Dressings
Hydrogel Dressings
Active Wound Care
Skin Substitutes
Growth Factors
Therapy Devices
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)
Oxygen and Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment
Electromagnetic Therapy Devices
Others
Surgical Wound Care
Sutures & staples
Tissue adhesive and sealants
Anti-infective dressing
Traditional Wound Care
Medical Tapes
Cotton
Bandages
Gauzes
Sponges
Cleansing Agents
By Application
Chronic Wounds
Diabetic foot ulcers
Pressure ulcers
Venous leg ulcers
Others
Acute Wounds
Surgical & traumatic wounds
Burns
By Mode of Purchase
Prescribed
Non-prescribed (OTC)
By End User
Hospitals
Home Care Settings
Wound Care Centers
Nursing Homes
Others
