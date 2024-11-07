Chilean Car Market Shows Signs Of Rebound

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's automotive has experienced a notable upturn in recent months, defying earlier predictions of a prolonged slump. October 2024 marked a significant milestone, with new vehicle sales increasing by 10.3%.



This is compared to the same month in 2023. This growth represents the fourth consecutive month of positive sales figures, indicating a potential turning point for the sector.



The Asociación Nacional Automotriz de Chile (ANAC ) reported that 27,629 new light and medium were registered in October.



This figure positions October as the second-best month for vehicle sales in 2024, trailing only behind August's performance. The sustained growth has helped reduce the year-to-date sales decline to 4.5%, with a total of 249,302 units sold.



Several factors have contributed to this resurgence in the automotive market. An expanded range of vehicle options, with 78 brands now available and potentially reaching 80 by year-end, has stimulated consumer interest.







The introduction of new models and aggressive promotional strategies by manufacturers have also played a crucial role in attracting buyers. The SUV segment has shown particularly strong growth, with an 18.1% increase in October.



This resulted in a total of 13,552 units sold. Commercial vehicles also performed well, rising by 21% with 2,890 registrations. However, passenger vehicles experienced a slight decline of 2.9%, with 5,673 units sold.

Regional Sales Growth and Electrification

Regional disparities in sales growth were evident, with northern regions like Arica y Parinacota, Antofagasta, and Tarapacá showing the most significant increases.



Only the Los Ríos region reported a decline in sales, highlighting the uneven nature of the recovery across the country. The Chilean government's push towards electrification has influenced market trends.



A new electromobility strategy aims to have all vehicles sold in the country be electric by 2035, aligning with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions.



This initiative has sparked interest in electric and hybrid vehicles among consumers and manufacturers alike. Despite the positive trends, challenges remain for Chile 's automotive sector.



The industry continues to grapple with the lingering effects of the pandemic and global supply chain disruptions.



The scarcity of microchips has affected the availability of new vehicles, although this situation is gradually improving.



As the market evolves, companies are adapting by integrating new technologies into their vehicles. The incorporation of IoT and advanced safety features reflects a shift towards more sophisticated automobiles.



It also highlights a move towards more connected vehicles. This technological advancement is expected to drive further growth in the coming years.

