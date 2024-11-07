Smile Foundation Recognized As 'Best Organisation Of The Year In CSR Implementation'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Smile Foundation, a national-level development organization, was recently awarded the prestigious title of "Best Organisation of the Year in CSR Implementation" at the Bharat CSR & Sustainability Conclave held in Bengaluru. This accolade highlights Smile Foundation's outstanding contributions towards creating sustainable social impact across India, especially through its unique and innovative corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects.



A Commitment to Sustainable Development



The award acknowledges Smile Foundation's significant role in implementing CSR initiatives that drive long-term change in underserved communities. The organization has consistently worked on a range of developmental projects focusing on areas such as education, healthcare, livelihood, and women's empowerment. Its CSR programs are designed to ensure lasting social change, addressing the needs of vulnerable populations across the country.



The recognition from the Bharat CSR & Sustainability Conclave is particularly noteworthy, as the conclave brings together industry leaders, corporate partners, and development organizations to celebrate impactful and innovative CSR initiatives. The award demonstrates Smile Foundation's ability to effectively collaborate with corporate partners to execute projects that meet both the business goals of corporations and the development needs of society.



iTrain on Wheels – A Flagship Initiative



Among Smile Foundation's many CSR initiatives, the "iTrain on Wheels" program stood out as a major factor in winning this prestigious award. Launched in 2021 in collaboration with Berger Paints, the initiative focuses on skill development and employability training for marginalized youth. The mobile training program travels to underserved regions, offering industry-relevant training in areas such as painting and coating to help young people secure sustainable livelihoods.



This program has already empowered thousands of youth across India by providing them with practical skills and placement support, improving their chances of long-term employment. The success of iTrain on Wheels exemplifies how Smile Foundation leverages innovative approaches to solve pressing societal issues, such as unemployment, and foster economic inclusion.



A Strong Partnership with Corporate India



Smile Foundation's success can also be attributed to its strong partnerships with leading corporations across industries. The organization works closely with companies like Berger Paints, Schneider Electric, and Microsoft, among others, to co-create CSR programs that align with corporate objectives while also addressing key development challenges. These collaborations have resulted in transformative projects that benefit millions of people annually.



In addition to iTrain on Wheels, Smile Foundation's other key initiatives include Smile on Wheels, a mobile healthcare program delivering primary care to rural and remote areas, and the Shiksha Na Ruke campaign, which ensures continuity of education for underprivileged children during crises.



A Future of Expanding Impact



Looking ahead, Smile Foundation aims to expand the scope of its CSR programs while continuing to focus on creating measurable impact at the grassroots level. The organization's ability to adapt and innovate in response to changing social dynamics has made it a leader in the CSR space, with a proven track record of success in implementing high-impact projects.



Smile Foundation's recognition as the "Best Organisation of the Year in CSR Implementation" is a testament to its ongoing commitment to sustainable development and empowering underserved communities through CSR partnerships.

