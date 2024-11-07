Brasilagro’S Remarkable Growth: A Tale Of Strategic Success In Brazilian Agriculture

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) BrasilAgro, a key player in Brazilian agriculture, has demonstrated impressive growth in the third quarter of 2024. The company's net soared to R$97.457 million ($17.1 million), marking a 225% increase from the previous year.



This surge reflects BrasilAgro's adept navigation of challenges and its commitment to operational excellence. The company's adjusted EBITDA reached R$169.357 million ($29.7 million), a staggering 622% rise.



Net revenue also climbed by 67% to R$454 million ($79.6 million). These figures underscore BrasilAgro's resilience in the face of commodity price volatility and currency fluctuations.



A significant contributor to this quarter's success was the sale of the Alto Taquari Farm. The second phase of this sale brought in R$189.4 million ($33.2 million).



Combined with the first phase, completed in October 2021, the total sale yielded an impressive 18.6% internal rate of return. BrasilAgro's updated guidance for the 2024/2025 crop year reveals strategic shifts in land use.







The company increased its grain area by 5% to 104,677 hectares. Soybean cultivation saw a modest 1% rise, while corn acreage expanded by 26%.



However, cotton production faced a 15% reduction due to delayed rains in Mato Grosso. This decision showcases BrasilAgro's flexibility in adapting to changing climate conditions.

BrasilAgro's Strategic Land Reallocation

The company swiftly reallocated 1,600 hectares from cotton to soybean cultivation. Despite these adjustments, BrasilAgro 's total planted area grew by 3% compared to the previous year.



This growth demonstrates the company's commitment to maximizing land productivity. The revised crop mix is expected to boost total grain and cotton production by 4%.



BrasilAgro's market value of farms now stands at R$2.9 billion ($508.8 million). The average value per useful hectare has reached R$22,113.10 ($3,880), reflecting a 13.1% compound annual growth rate over five years.



In addition, this valuation underscores the company's successful land management strategy. The 2024/2025 crop year has begun with 34% of soybeans already planted.



Climate forecasts predict a weak La Niña year, promising better rainfall distribution in BrasilAgro's operational areas. This outlook has encouraged the company to expand its second-crop corn production.







