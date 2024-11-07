Russia reaffirms commitment to OPEC+ agreement

(MENAFN) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak confirmed on Wednesday that Russia will honor its commitments to the OPEC+ agreement, having successfully reached the agreed oil production level of nine million barrels per day. This statement comes as part of Russia's adherence to the production target set for the period running from June to the end of the year, under which the country’s output is set at 8.98 million barrels per day.



While Russia's oil production was slightly above the OPEC+ quotas in July, it was not without its complications. During this period, production exceeded the target by about 67,000 barrels per day, although this was mainly due to a temporary issue with the supply schedule. Despite a drop in output in July compared to June, Russia managed to surpass its production goals, signaling a degree of flexibility in its production process despite the challenges.



In a broader context, OPEC+ has been adjusting its oil demand projections, particularly as global demand growth has shown signs of slowing. In September, the group revised its forecast for the growth in global oil demand for the year, aligning it with data received throughout 2024. This revision reflects the ongoing shifts in the global energy market, as well as the challenges that have affected oil consumption patterns in key economies.



Additionally, OPEC+ made a second downward revision to its oil demand growth forecast for the upcoming year. This adjustment highlights the uncertainty in the global market and the challenges that oil producers face in managing supply and demand expectations. As a result, OPEC+ has been recalibrating its strategies to ensure that member countries, including Russia, continue to comply with their production commitments amid fluctuating market conditions.

