Quadient S.A. - 2025 Financial Calendar

Paris, 7 November 2024
Full-year results and Q4 2024 sales: 26 March 2025*
Quiet period: from 12 to 26 March 2025
Q1 2025 sales: 3 June 2025*
Quiet period: from 20 May to 3 June 2025
Annual General Meeting: 13 June 2025
Half-year results and Q2 2025 sales: 24 September 2025*
Quiet period: from 10 to 24 September 2025
Q3 2025 sales: 2 December 2025*
Quiet period: from 18 November to 2 December 2025
* Publication after the closing of the Premier Marché of Euronext Paris
About Quadient®
Quadient is a global automation platform provider powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing.
For more information about Quadient, visit .
