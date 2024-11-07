عربي


Quadient S.A. - 2025 Financial Calendar


Paris, 7 November 2024

Full-year results and Q4 2024 sales: 26 March 2025*

  • Quiet period: from 12 to 26 March 2025

Q1 2025 sales: 3 June 2025*

  • Quiet period: from 20 May to 3 June 2025

Annual General Meeting: 13 June 2025

Half-year results and Q2 2025 sales: 24 September 2025*

  • Quiet period: from 10 to 24 September 2025

Q3 2025 sales: 2 December 2025*

  • Quiet period: from 18 November to 2 December 2025

* Publication after the closing of the Premier Marché of Euronext Paris

About Quadient®
Quadient is a global automation platform provider powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing.

For more information about Quadient, visit .

For more information, please contact:

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56
...
... 		Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
...

Or visit our website:

