Definity Markets Integrates Fireblocks To Enable Secure API Digital Asset Operations For Institutions

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFinity Markets, the first full-stack institutional digital asset matching and settlement for fiat and crypto, has integrated Fireblocks, an enterprise platform for building blockchain applications and managing digital asset operations, to facilitate safe storage and transactions for select API clients.

Fireblocks' cutting-edge security infrastructure, combined with DeFinity's advanced order matching and settlement capabilities across FX and digital assets, empowers users to trade seamlessly with minimal friction. By leveraging Fireblocks, DeFinity ensures institutional clients can execute trades with enhanced transparency, security, and ease.

Michael Shaulov, CEO of Fireblocks, said: "We are excited to support DeFinity Markets as they leverage our infrastructure to enhance the security and efficiency of their digital asset operations. With our infrastructure in place, DeFinity's API clients can trade with confidence and ease, knowing their transactions are backed by the best security out there."

The seamless integration of Fireblocks' and DeFinity Markets' services underpins the mutual dedication to helping clients achieve their digital assets and fiat requirements efficiently.

Manu Choudhary, CEO of DeFinity Markets, commented: "We are delighted to work with Fireblocks as it fits well into our strategic vision and roadmap of providing PB credit intermediated trading services for digital asset clients in the TradFi space."

This integration further solidifies both companies' commitment to supporting institutional clients in meeting their digital asset and fiat requirements with efficiency and security. Fireblocks' advanced network capabilities simplify digital asset transfers by streamlining wallet address management, significantly reducing the risk of manual entry errors.

Michael Siwek, co-founder of DeFinity Markets, concluded: "This ongoing collaboration is very timely given our group company's recent Jersey VASP status and the full launch of digital assets on the island. We will be working closely with Fireblocks to deliver a suite of products to our future PB clients transacting crypto currencies."

As the custodian landscape evolves, the demand for qualified custody among institutional market participants continues to grow. The Fireblocks Trust Company is poised to offer the most secure, bank-grade cold storage solution, ensuring the highest level of protection for digital assets and supporting the growth of the U.S. digital asset ecosystem. TrustCo allows us to offer clients the flexibility to choose between traditional bank-backed cold storage and Fireblocks-backed physical cold storage, ensuring the highest level of security for their assets. Fireblocks' cold storage custody solution meets New York Banking Law regulatory requirements, as well as the SEC's Custody Rule, to provide comprehensive compliance and peace of mind for institutional clients.

By working with Fireblocks, we expect to further drive innovation in the rapidly evolving digital asset space, creating new opportunities for institutions to engage in cross-asset trading with unparalleled security, liquidity, and flexibility.

About DeFinity Markets

DeFinity Markets® is the Institutional Standard in Digital Assets Trading and fiat rails. DeFinity is built on institutional-grade technology offering unprecedented digital assets market access to globally leading Financial Institutions seeking to diversify their portfolio. The DeFinity management team has applied decades of knowledge of traditional financial markets to create the DeFinity ECN with direct market access. Platform participants can transact fiat FX trades with the digital asset's component completed on the DeFinity ECN. The ECN is custody-agnostic and provides FIX API access, a standardized rulebook powered by an embedded AML/KYC framework. We aggregate quotes from market makers on which qualified clients can transact digital assets. DeFinity offers access to liquidity across all major digital assets, including stable coins. The DeFinity ECN supports fiat currencies including GBP, EUR, USD crosses supported by an integrated fiat on and off-ramp gateway.

