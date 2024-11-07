Uproar In J & K Assembly Over Special Status Resolution, Proceedings Briefly Adjourned

As soon as the House met for the day, BJP members created uproar over the passage of the resolution on Wednesday which asked the Centre to work out a constitutional mechanism for restoring special status of the erstwhile state.

While BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma was speaking over the resolution, Awami Ittehad Party leader and MLA Langate Sheikh Khursheed jumped into the well displaying a banner that read Articles 370 and 35A be restored.

This infuriated the BJP members, who also jumped into the well and snatched the banner, which they tore into pieces.

Amidst the din, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes.

However, the BJP members continued their protest even after the House was adjourned.

After the passage of the resolution on Wednesday, the House had witnessed uproar as BJP members protested vociferously, resulting in frequent disruptions of the proceedings. Eventually, the Speaker had adjourned the House for the day.

JK Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary had moved the resolution which said,“That this legislative assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal.”

It said the JK Assembly calls upon the government of India to initiate dialogue with elected representatives of the people of JK for restoration of special status and constitutional guarantees, and to workout constitutional mechanisms for restoring these provisions.

“This Assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the resolution added.

