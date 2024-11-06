Tomasi Presents Kebab Grill In Dubai

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – A Brazilian of food and refrigeration equipment, Tomasi has brought a barbecue grill intended for making kebab, a typical dish across the Arab world, to the GulfHost in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, this week. This is the company's first time at a Middle East event in a bid to expand its business in the region.



According to executive director Sandro Roberto Tomasi, the“Tomasi Shish Kabob Grill” is an adaptation of other products in the portfolio that was purposely created for“Arab barbecue-making.” Featuring a compact design, it accommodates 10 rotating spits and includes a compartment for storage thereof. It can operate on both charcoal and gas and cook previously marinated meat, vegetables, and seafood.



“The idea for this grill we have developed for the Arab market came from demand we've witnessed mostly at other exhibitions. We attended the NRA Show in Chicago this year, and multiple clients, upon seeing our traditional Brazilian rotating barbecue grill, asked us if we had grills for kebab, which is their kind of barbecue. We got a lot of that, so we wound up developing the product for this market,” Tomasi said at the GulfHost show in Dubai.

“Their kebab is very similar to our own barbecue, and since we're very experienced when it comes to barbecue, we're trying to bring over our gas-fired rotating grill concept, and we're not aware of anything like it around here. All we've seen are manual or vertical ones, and so we're trying to bring our concept,” said Tomasi.

Almost all of the Caxias do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul-based company's Middle East clients are barbecue restaurants, says Tomasi, and the plan is to reach a broader clientele with different product lines. The company also makes restaurants buffet counters and equipment for bakeries, pizza shops, and households. Some of its products include fireplaces, stoves, ovens, fryers, and industrial kitchen furniture.



