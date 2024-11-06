Government Of Guyana And Private Sector To Strengthen Anti-Corruption Framework

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – A collaborative effort between the and the private sector is underway to address corruption.

On Tuesday, an anti-corruption was held with representatives of 26 private sector organisations at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre. The workshop aimed to familiarise the private sector with the various anti-corruption conventions and treaties Guyana has signed while exploring innovative ways to tackle corruption.

Minister of parliamentary affairs and governance, Gail Teixeira underscored that removes resources from people that would otherwise contribute to their development and well-being.

“Every dollar that is passed under the table to win a contract or to make someone wealthy denies an ordinary person maybe access to a good road, or to a school, or to a health centre, or to more pharmaceutical drugs,” the minister pointed out.

It is against this backdrop that she explained, that anti-corruption is also a fight for human rights. Minister Teixeira noted that Tuesday's workshop with the private sector is another tangible step towards implementing a new culture based on transparency.

Minister Teixeira believes that thus far, Guyana has built a good anti-corruption framework, especially when compared to other countries in the region. With constitutional reforms and legislation such as the Anti-Money Laundering Act, she explained that a fair foundation has already been laid for a more robust system.

Guyana has also signed and ratified a series of international conventions to advance these efforts. These include the Inter-American Convention Against Corruption (IACC), the United Nations Convention against Corruption, and the Lima Commitment for Democratic Governance Against Corruption.

“We are serious, as I said, not only about our treaty obligations but also those who are exploiting the increased size of the public sector investment program to 'milk it' through corruption,” minister Teixeira asserted.

The government has also strengthened the procurement system and is working to ensure full compliance.

Minister Teixeira recognised that much has been done to sensitise stakeholders on their role in the fight against corruption. Several workshops have been held with the various government, private sector, and civil society groups on transparency and accountability.

“We have to build on what we're doing, and to correct any mistakes and weaknesses that we have,” the minister further underscored that there is zero tolerance for corrupt practices by any public officials regardless of their affiliation.

“We want a fair procurement system. We want people to obey the laws regarding that. And we have warned public servants who are involved in corruption that once it is found out, it's investigated and they're found guilty, that they will be terminated and the law will go into effect. We have to show that we mean business, and we mean business despite who may be our friends and family,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, chairman of the private sector commission's economics and finance committee, Ramesh Dookhoo, emphasised the sector's commitment to good governance and national growth.

