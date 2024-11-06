Police Attaches Property Of Crorepati Drug Peddler

In a decisive step against narcotics trafficking, he said, Police in Anantnag attached the property of a notorious drug trafficker Mohammad Ashraf Dar, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He said a resident of Tulkhan Bijbehara, Dar, has a history of offenses under the NDPS Act, with several cases involving the trafficking of substances like codeine phosphate, charas, and SpasmoProxyvon Plus.

The police spokesperson referred to the recent offense of Dar on April 4, 2021, when a major drug haul was seized, including 70 bottles of Codeine Phosphate, 34.7 kg of Charas powder, and 4,320 capsules of SpasmoProxyvon Plus.

Besides Dar, he said, the investigations have also revealed that his two sons Inayat Ah Dar and Sahil Ah Dar, were also arrested in 2024 on drug-related charges.

“Inayat Ahmad Dar was arrested in Case FIR No. 13/2024, with 09 bottles of Codeine Phosphate, and Sahil Ahmad Dar was apprehended in Case FIR No. 36/2024, with 12 bottles of the same substance,” the spokesperson said.

He further said that despite Dar's stated income from agriculture, an investigation revealed that his three-storey residence in Tulkhan, valued at around 1.2 crores, was acquired through proceeds from his illicit drug activities.

“Consequently, Anantnag Police, via Police Station Bijbehara, enforced Section 68(1) of the NDPS Act to attach the property, preventing its sale or alteration,” the spokesperson said, adding that this action demonstrates police's strong commitment to dismantling the financial base of the drug trade and serves as a clear warning that illicit gains from narcotics trafficking will not be permitted.

